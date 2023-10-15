Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant

JICA formally hands over two units to Ctg WASA

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has formally handed over two units of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant to Chattogram WASA on Saturday under Karnaphuli Water Supply Project Phase-2.

Phase -2 includes 140 million litres of water from Unit-1 with the production capacity of 146 MLD and Unit-2 of with the production capacity of 140 MLD.

Handing over ceremony was held at Radisson Blu Bay View in Chattogram. LGRD Minister M Tajul Islam, LGRD Secretary, Japanese Ambassador and the high officials of JICA and Chattogram WASA attended the function.

JICA implemented the projects with their financial assistance. Two treatment plants had been constructed at an amount of Tk 5,100 crore.

Unit-1 had been implemented at Tk 1800 crore while the Unit-2 at Tk 3,300 crore. Unit-1 was inaugurated in January, 2020 while Unit-2 in 2022.

Unit-1 had been implemented with the financial and technical assistance of JICA. NJS of Japan worked as the consultant for the project.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) had been approved in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013. The project included construction of 140 million litres production capacity plant near the Unit-1 at Rangunia, installation of 500 km long new pipeline and rehabilitation of the existing age-old pipeline in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the production capacity of Chattogram WASA has now increased to 500 million litres a day. Chattogram WASA is now producing 146 MLD in Unit-2, 140 million litres of water from Unit-1, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube wells adding 90 million from CWSISP Project and 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant titled, "Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant" under CWSISP that had been formally inaugurated in January, 2020."
Presently the Chattogram WASA can supply water to the cent per cent of the residents.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Another 235 Indian citizens from Israel return to Delhi safe on a charter flight
Member of new militant outfit arrested in city
Re-Rolling Mills Blast 5 sustain burn injuries at Siddhirganj
TCB open sale for Oct begins today
Stakeholders’ sleep will disappear after announcement of polls schedule: CEC
JU teachers’ faction alleges VC violated code of conduct
JICA formally hands over two units to Ctg WASA
Nothing actually happened behind the scenes: Fakhrul


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft