JICA formally hands over two units to Ctg WASA

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has formally handed over two units of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant to Chattogram WASA on Saturday under Karnaphuli Water Supply Project Phase-2.Phase -2 includes 140 million litres of water from Unit-1 with the production capacity of 146 MLD and Unit-2 of with the production capacity of 140 MLD.Handing over ceremony was held at Radisson Blu Bay View in Chattogram. LGRD Minister M Tajul Islam, LGRD Secretary, Japanese Ambassador and the high officials of JICA and Chattogram WASA attended the function.JICA implemented the projects with their financial assistance. Two treatment plants had been constructed at an amount of Tk 5,100 crore.Unit-1 had been implemented at Tk 1800 crore while the Unit-2 at Tk 3,300 crore. Unit-1 was inaugurated in January, 2020 while Unit-2 in 2022.Unit-1 had been implemented with the financial and technical assistance of JICA. NJS of Japan worked as the consultant for the project.The Development Project Proposal (DPP) had been approved in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013. The project included construction of 140 million litres production capacity plant near the Unit-1 at Rangunia, installation of 500 km long new pipeline and rehabilitation of the existing age-old pipeline in Chattogram.Meanwhile, the production capacity of Chattogram WASA has now increased to 500 million litres a day. Chattogram WASA is now producing 146 MLD in Unit-2, 140 million litres of water from Unit-1, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube wells adding 90 million from CWSISP Project and 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant titled, "Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant" under CWSISP that had been formally inaugurated in January, 2020."Presently the Chattogram WASA can supply water to the cent per cent of the residents.