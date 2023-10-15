BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade prog, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said if BNP tries to hold blockade progamme it announced, the party itself will fall in blockade.He was addressing a public meeting of Awami League (AL) at Kawla ground in the capital Saturday afternoon.About BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad issue, Quader said if she wants to go abroad, she will have to abide by the law and the rule is that she will have to go to jail and then appeal to the court for getting permission to go abroad for treatment.If the court allows her, the government will not interfere to the matter, he mentioned.About BNP's hunger programme, the AL general secretary said on one hand, BNP announced hunger strike, on the other hand, BNP secretary general took breakfast after brining food from a five star hotel.He said BNP has failed to wage any movement. �BSS