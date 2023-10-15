BUHS holds fresher’s reception programme

Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) on Saturday organized fresher student's reception programme for the Fall-23 session at the Ibrahim Auditorium of the University.Around 400 fresher students of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under four faculties have been warmly welcomed with floral wraths on the occasion, according to a press release.Curator of the Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raham Memorial Museum Nazrul Islam Khan, also former education secretary, was present as chief guest while Emeritus Professor Dr M Moshihuzzaman, Member of the Board of Trustees of the University was present in the function as special guest with Prof Dr Faridul Alam, Vice-Chancellor, in the chair.Nazrul Islam Khan said, fresher students should be enriched in knowledge and be technology friendly to flourish their inner talents.Emeritus Professor M Moshihuzzaman said students should be punctual and they must be dedicated to their studies to become efficient human resources.BUHS VC Prof Alam congratulated the fresher students. He said, students should build themselves with practical, technological and innovative potentials for career success and they will dedicate for the wellbeing of the humanity.