Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BUHS holds fresher’s reception programme

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) on Saturday organized fresher student's reception programme for the Fall-23 session at the Ibrahim Auditorium of the University.

Around 400 fresher students of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under four faculties have been warmly welcomed with floral wraths on the occasion, according to a press release.

Curator of the Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raham Memorial Museum Nazrul Islam Khan, also former education secretary, was present as chief guest while Emeritus Professor Dr M Moshihuzzaman, Member of the Board of Trustees of the University was present in the function as special guest with Prof Dr Faridul Alam, Vice-Chancellor, in the chair.
 
Nazrul Islam Khan said, fresher students should be enriched in knowledge and be technology friendly to flourish their inner talents.

Emeritus Professor M Moshihuzzaman said students should be punctual and they must be dedicated to their studies to become efficient human resources.

BUHS VC Prof Alam congratulated the fresher students. He said, students should build themselves with practical, technological and innovative potentials for career success and they will dedicate for the wellbeing of the humanity.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BUHS holds fresher’s reception programme
Domestic help’s body recovered from house in Ctg
Rail connectivity restored in Kurigram after 23 hours
CSE Fest held at Notre Dame Univ
11th grader Shampa takes over EU in Bangladesh for a day
One held with firearms in C’ganj
Communal evil forces try to hatch plots when election comes: Hasan
Gender equality needed for sustainable dev: Speaker


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft