Domestic help’s body recovered from house in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: Police recovered the body of a domestic help from upazila of Chattogram on Saturday.The body was recovered at Monumiazi house in Ward-5 of Channua Union of the upazila in the early hours of Saturday.The deceased was identified as Rafia Begum, (45) of Hanspara area of Ward-5 of the union.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banshkhali Police Station Rajib Peddar said Rafia Begum used to live as a domestic help in the house of late Ariful Quader Chowdhury, a former teacher of Channua Kaderia High School.Locals found Rafia's body lying in the pond in the early hours of Saturday near the house and informed the police. Police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.Mamunur Rashid, eldest son of the deceased, said, "My mother has been working in the house for the last six months. She was a physically challenged person. Someone stabbed my mother to death. We want justice for the murder."Rafia's body had stab wounds on the forehead, face and head. It is believed that someone stabbed her to death, said the police official.Raids are on to nab the killer, he said.