Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:22 AM
Home City News

Rail connectivity restored in Kurigram after 23 hours

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

KURIGRAM, Oct 14: Rail connectivity between the rest of the country and Kurigram was restored after 23 hours on Saturday after a damaged railway bridge at Singer Dabri area of Rajarhat in Kurigram was repaired.

Kurigram Railway Station Master Md Shamsuzzoha confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon. He said rail connectivity between Kurigram and the rest of the country was suspended indefinitely due to the construction of a 4J (4-J) rail bridge at Singerdabari area of Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram. Later in the day, about 100 workers worked to repair the bridge on a temporary basis and arranged for rail connectivity.    �UNB

According to the investigation, the authorities stopped the train movement on this route from Friday night on October 13 due to the damage to the bridge.     �UNB




