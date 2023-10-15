CSE Fest held at Notre Dame Univ

The twelve-day long "NDUB CSE Fest" ended on Saturday at Notre Dame University of Bangladesh in the city which started on October 3.The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Notre Dame University Bangladesh organised the fest in association with Dhaka Bank Limited.A special closing ceremony was held at the university's own campus.Head of Youth Programme of Prothom Alo newspaper Munir Hasan was the chief guest while the special guest was Professor Dr. B. M. Moinul Hossain, Director of Information and Technology, Dhaka University and the guest of honor was Mohammad Abu Zafar, Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited.Organisers said the active participation of students from different colleges and universities of Bangladesh makes this event worthwhile. The last day of the event was Tech Talk and the speaker was the renowned Dr. Nova Ahmed.Speakers said that such an arrangement of Notre Dame University Bangladesh to encourage students along with classroom studies is commendable.Programming contest, STEM olympiad, Videographic contest, Project show, and Ideathon contest were organized for the students of various colleges and universities.This beautiful event ended with a cultural programme by the students of the computer science and engineering department of the university. �UNB