11th grader Shampa takes over EU in Bangladesh for a day

An 11th-grade student, Shampa, who was identified with a single name, temporarily assumed the role of the European Union Ambassador in Bangladesh for a day on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child 2023.She was placed in this leading role as part of the Girls Takeover campaign of Plan International, Plan International said in a statement on Thursday.Every year, Plan International rolls out this activity worldwide, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girl, under its Girls Get Equal campaign, calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.This year, throughout the month of October, Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilise girls in leading roles within governance, diplomacy, corporate, etc., all over the country to advocate gender equality, freedom and representation for girls and young women.Shampa, the European Union Ambassador for the day, said, "I want to motivate the girls with my experience of taking over the role of Ambassador of the European Union in Bangladesh and inspire them to take part in future takeovers."As per my knowledge, European Union in Bangladesh works with girl's education, I would want their continuous support to be extended on the girls' education in my community so that no girl has to drop out of school anymore."She aims to be a journalist and wants to help her community, especially young girls, through development projects. As part of her Ambassador role, she visited an International Development Organization, attended a meeting, and shared her thoughts.Charles Whitley, the EU Ambassador in Bangladesh, emphasised that gender equality is a core value of the European Union."This International Day of the Girl Child, we remain committed to supporting women and girls in the fight for equal power, equal freedom and equal representation in Bangladesh and in the world."The non-government organisation intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership, it said.It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls along with the concerns and issues that are impacting their lives broadly.The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplifies the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone's dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country, according to the statement.