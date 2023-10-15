One held with firearms in C’ganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 14: The Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested an alleged arms peddler of the area from Shibganj upazila of the district at the early hours on Saturday.The elite force also recovered a foreign pistol, a magazine and two bullets frpom his possession.The arrested person was identified as Md Palash, 28 of Daulatbari village under Daipukuria union of Shibganj upazila.RAB sources said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on detective information, conducted a raid at a cattle house in Daulatbari Baganpara village in the upazila at around 3:00am and arrested Palash with the arms and ammunition.Later the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana after filing a case against him, the sources added. �BSS