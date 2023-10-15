Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Gender equality needed for sustainable dev: Speaker

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday has said that it is necessary to establish gender equality in every sphere of life to ensure the achievement of sustainable development through inclusive progress.

"Bangladeshi women have set a shining example of economic and political empowerment by eradicating gender inequality under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Because the current government firmly believes that women are one of the most important parts of economic and social progress," she said.

The speaker said this while delivering her speech at the discussion titled 'Mainstreaming Gender Equality from Women's Development to Women-led Development' of the 9th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P-20) conference held in New Delhi, India, said a press release.

"Women contribute half to the overall development of the country. And it is high time to ensure their participation at the policy-making level and in the mainstream of the economy for empowerment," Dr Shirin said.

 Laying importance on getting proper education for girls in order to overcome the existing challenges, she said, "Every person should come forward to cooperate and work to elimination of discrimination against women and prevent violence against them," the release also said.

The conference was chaired by Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Australia Senate President Sue Lyons, Mexico Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcela Guerra Castillo, South Africa National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa Nkuala, Spain Congress of Deputies Speaker Francina Armengol Socias, Nigeria Senate Deputy President Jibrin Barau and Vice President State Council of Oman Dr Badria Al Shihhi also delivered their speeches at the discussion.      �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BUHS holds fresher’s reception programme
Domestic help’s body recovered from house in Ctg
Rail connectivity restored in Kurigram after 23 hours
CSE Fest held at Notre Dame Univ
11th grader Shampa takes over EU in Bangladesh for a day
One held with firearms in C’ganj
Communal evil forces try to hatch plots when election comes: Hasan
Gender equality needed for sustainable dev: Speaker


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft