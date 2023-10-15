Gender equality needed for sustainable dev: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday has said that it is necessary to establish gender equality in every sphere of life to ensure the achievement of sustainable development through inclusive progress."Bangladeshi women have set a shining example of economic and political empowerment by eradicating gender inequality under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Because the current government firmly believes that women are one of the most important parts of economic and social progress," she said.The speaker said this while delivering her speech at the discussion titled 'Mainstreaming Gender Equality from Women's Development to Women-led Development' of the 9th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P-20) conference held in New Delhi, India, said a press release."Women contribute half to the overall development of the country. And it is high time to ensure their participation at the policy-making level and in the mainstream of the economy for empowerment," Dr Shirin said.Laying importance on getting proper education for girls in order to overcome the existing challenges, she said, "Every person should come forward to cooperate and work to elimination of discrimination against women and prevent violence against them," the release also said.The conference was chaired by Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.Australia Senate President Sue Lyons, Mexico Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcela Guerra Castillo, South Africa National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa Nkuala, Spain Congress of Deputies Speaker Francina Armengol Socias, Nigeria Senate Deputy President Jibrin Barau and Vice President State Council of Oman Dr Badria Al Shihhi also delivered their speeches at the discussion. �BSS