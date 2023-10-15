Video
Global Hand Washing Day today

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

The Global Hand Washing Day will be observed in the country today as elsewhere in the world in a befitting manner with the theme 'Clean Hands Are Within Reach'.

Each year on October 15, the Global Hand Washing Day is observed to remind people about the importance of hand hygiene to health.

Various government and non- government organizations including Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives have taken up extensive programmes in the country marking the day.
The national dailies will publish special articles highlighting the importance of the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private radio stations and TV channels will air special programmes on this day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, on Saturday said the observance of the 'Global Handwashing Day 2023' will help create mass awareness and improve sanitation system in the country.
They wished success of all programmes of the hand-washing day.    �BSS



