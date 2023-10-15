Plea for de-escalation of Gaza conflict

Palestinian city Gaza is literally set afire. A sense of doom has been prevailing in Gaza as Israeli forces have been ceaselessly unleashing fiercest air strikes on the city in an attempt to wipe out Hamas.But in reality, innocent Palestinian people mainly children have mostly fallen victims to Israeli attacks. Nearly 2,000 Palestinians were killed and around 8,000 injured in Israeli bombardment in its 8-day offensive until Saturday. Israelis launched tit for tat attacks after Hamas militants fired thousands of missiles on its territory in October 7 that left at least 1,300 people dead so far.What is more worrying is that history's one of the greatest humanitarian catastrophes has been in the making when close to half a million Palestinians in Gaza have already been displaced. Israeli air strikes even have not spared medical facilities and it is evident when a convoy of 23 ambulances came under attacks.Shockingly, Israel has also used white phosphorus munitions in its ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon which put civilian people at risk.The crisis may worsen further as Israelis gave a 24-hour deadline on Thursday for over 1.1 million Palestinians to leave southern Gaza ahead of their ground raids. This evacuation has been considered quite impossible and UN Secretary-General Ant�nio Guterres has called on Israeli authority to rescind such evacuation order on humanitarian grounds.This on-going Hamas-Israeli conflict may spill to other countries and make the entire Middle East a tinderbox ready to ignite. It may also stymie US-backed plans to normalise ties between Israel and other Arab countries and push Saudi Arabia, a key player in the region, to engage with Iran more closely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has already talked to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for the first time over phone to prevent a broader surge in violence across the region.Meanwhile, people in Muslim countries across the world have taken to streets, voicing their opposition to Israeli offensive on Palestinians, including women and children. In Bangladesh, a number of protest rallies have been organized in support of Palestinians in different districts of the country.Treading a tight rope, Bangladesh has officially denounced the ongoing armed conflict and supported a two-state solution, Palestine and Israel, living side by side as independent states free of occupation following UN Resolutions No 242 and 338. And our government believes it could bring lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.At this moment, what is most important is to de-escalate the Hamas-Israeli conflict. Yet, US decision to order its world's largest aircraft carrier to move closer to the eastern Mediterranean, its supply of projectiles to Israeli forces and its unwavering support for the Jewish state have been a contentious factor to prevent the war from further worsening.We are in plea to the world powers to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy in order to reach an end to the Palestinian crisis forever.