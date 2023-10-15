What are conduit paths for transactions?  

Transactions are born before prehistoric periods. One is giving, someone is taking - it is continuous game. Bilateral transactions are executed between two parties. There are multilateral transactions cited frequently. Is it possible? Maybe it is a sum of bilateral transactions. On the other hand, it can be a system through which transactions change hands from one to another. From production to consumer, many points need to be passed. This can also be multilateral. In respect of cross border, same concept is applicable. It is a framework through which transactions are facilitated between parties bilaterally.'Give' and 'take' consist in transactions for which consideration is involved. Without consideration, transactions are one-way traffic. One party gives, but nothing is taken back against it. This is in economic term known as transfer payments. Whatever it is, donation is a transaction. For transactions between parties, it is not easy to execute without third party's support. Market in this case works as a facilitator. In addition to market, transactions can be executed through exchange houses between unknown parties. These three - giver, taker, and facilitator - are parties for the transactions. Is it true? It is true but not damn true. Government is also a party. Interesting it is how government can be a party unless it is involved in the process of giving and taking.In the present political system, Government is a party facilitating to create level playing field for transactional activities. Facilitation and its maintenance are involved development costs and recurring costs. Government needs to meet such expenses by way of tax imposed in different names. There are different laws in this regard. Options are there to take rebate or bypass taxes. But people try to avoid to be taxed. This is natural. The hide and seek is played in conduit way leading transactions to be transformed into black. As a result, legitimate transactions become illegitimate! It is not easy. Operators need to adopt different ways to hide the transactions. Transactions in shadow paths remain unrecorded in official accounts.Near to bypass official compliance, there are other informal transactions. It is a part of the economy without records. In the primitive societies, people would live on their production. Dependency on others was very limited. Production was made for consumption. Transactions with counterparts were basically executed without supports of intermediaries. As a result, monetary transactions were not inevitable. Still in tribal societies, informal activities are in operations. These transactions are not recorded, it is true. But they live with nature, realizing sustainability of living. They rarely face major problems in healthcare issues. This is the beauty of informal economy which autopilots their livelihood parameters. Such beauty needs to be prevalent in formal paths also. But urbanization and destruction of environmental powers cannot regain the beauty of healthcare. Rather, healthcare is considered as a better part of economic activities contributing much to national income accounts with employment. This is a paradox, indeed! But it will continue. A sector is to be developed at the cost of human lives. In this case, human lives are components of businesses.Why conduit paths are adopted for transactions is a vital issue. Particularly illegitimate transactions are executed through different layers to evade red eyes of regulators. The examples for such transactions are drug trading, human trafficking, misinvoicing, cross border illegal flows, etc. In some cases, transactions are not permissible. But in many cases, conduit deals are generated out of regulations. Business transactions need to be undertaken in compliance with regulatory framework. Regulations need to be business friendly. Otherwise, businesses need to go for approval routes. This is not conducive for businesses. As such, formalities for having permission lead businesses to execute transactions otherwise.Counties are classified in four categories as per World Bank. They are low, lower-middle, upper-middle, and high income. In high income and upper-middle income countries, regulations are found business friendly. Businesses do not need to seek approval from competent authorities. On the other hand, other categories are beset with so called regulations. But such regulations do not help them to jump to upper lever quickly. Rather they face struggle to sustain. Informal transactions are said to be high in these categories of countries. In this perspective, it can be said that there is an inverse relation between rough regulations and informal transactions. In other way, it can be said - the more regulations, the poorer the counties! If this proposition is held true, there comes a question: why these regulations are in place? It is said that development path is not so smooth. It requires nursing. In theory, it is cited that young sectors in low and lower-middle income countries need protection against competitive pressures until they mature. This theory touts for regulating sectors in the names of protections. But continuation of protections does not do good in the long run, they do harm rather.Bangladesh economy starts moving with export trade in eighties of last century. The move continues till now. With the support of exports, manufacturing industries are found developed in the earlier period of current century. These sectors work as import substitution. But they cannot phase out imports completely since input contents need to be imported. Dependency on external sectors requires foreign currency for settlement of imports. With the support of export trade, import payments for local industries are met. In addition, policy supports for short term import finance from external sectors do a lot in this regard. The situation with a better path continues till post Covid period in recent past. But disruption is found with Russian-Ukraine war. Collapse of global supply chain led huge external payments pressure. Local currency faced depreciation. International reserves are reported to be used to support transactions for external sectors. This leads reserve to face downward pressure. Different measures like imposition of LC margin, import price monitoring, fixation of exchange rate through banks' associations, etc. lead to decrease imports. It results in current account under balance of payments statement becomes positive as per last report. This is a good sign. But another bad sign is observed that wage remittances are found at decreasing trend.As noted earlier that rough regulations including unnecessary monitoring can drive formal transactions to informal paths. It is said that imports are reduced by informal controls. This creates panic in the import trade. Banks are said to be avoiding execution of transactions. This is not a right path. Rather imports are reported to move to shadow paths since market is not in shortage of imported commercial goods. How this is possible is a question. At the same time, downward move of wage remittances indicates a zone of shadow market settling payments for informal transactions. The slow in imports and non-payment behavior of few banks lead lending banks abroad to cut credit lines. As a result, external sector is in trouble for having finance supports.Transactions should be executed through formal paths. Deviation of it indicates the following of conduit paths. This can pain the economy in the long run. Hence, transactions should not be allowed to be executed through conduit paths. In case of conduit paths in operation, initiatives are required for simplification of regulatory framework so as to phase out approval routes.The writer is a contributor