We need competitive education market

Bangladesh has 53 public and 109 private universities and that have created an oligopolistic market structure. There is no competition to reduce cost and improve quality of education. In this globalized world withan increase of income individuals due to countries economic development parents have capacity to send children to better universities in other countries. Parents are looking for quality education with competitive prices.The idea ofcompetition in the education market is yet to be accepted by the nation although we are sending our children to other counties considering cost and benefits of education.According to the latest report of the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, 49,151 students went in 2022. In 2022, the highest number of 8,665 Bangladeshi students went to the US for higher education. The second highest 7,548 students went to Malaysia and 5,647 to Australia in 2022. The actual students in many other counties are many fold than statistics of UNESCO. The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, Germany and some other European countries have been among the top destinations for Bangladeshi students.However, in recent years, thousands have headed for countries like the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, because of lower cost of tuition fees and living costs. Bangladesh can save a large amount of money if high-standard foreign universities opened their campuses in the country.Although universities are playing a critical role as currently, about 70% of the country's student population are enrolled at private universities and the rest to public universities.The state has been marginally successful in retaining its autonomy and offering quality education to the next generation of youth, which can only be assured through foreign competition for quality education.It is reflected in society. Many guardians think that it will be wise to send their children abroad so that they can settle there. Their children will not face uncertainties because of the lack of employment opportunities.In the past, Bangladeshis were going abroad to study tended to be from affluent classes and had attended English-medium secondary schools, providing them with a language advantage. But now many students from upper-middle-class as well as middle-class backgrounds are also going abroad.The immigration policy of many countries also attracted the students to go abroad for a lucrative like in those countries. As a result, the brain drain is a problem for Bangladesh since majority of students do not return after completing their studies abroad.Let us investigate the policy of other countries. Malaysia has undertaken massive reform in law and policy of higher education. The enrollment of international students increased after legislative reforms were introduced in 1996 that opened the higher education market to foreign competition. With the setting up of Australian and British University branch campuses in Malaysia attracted quality talent from foreign countries, enabling the mobility of academics and students that enhanced the country's education sector.Our neighboring India has recently passed a legislative reform that will allow foreign universities to set up branch campuses in the country as it prepares to establish itself as a hub of higher education in the region.Our government has lucrative plans to provide quality education in the country. The ongoing development and its vision of achieving a middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 204, warrants a mission of developing its human resources capable of achieving this goal and identifying and addressing the challenges of sustainable development momentum now and beyond 2041.The Bangladesh Strategic Plan for Higher Education 2018-2030 reiterates the government's resolve to improve higher education to be competitive internationally and develop a world standard human capital nationally. To this end, the government has adopted the policy of approving foreign university campuses in Bangladesh.Education Ministry on April 26, 2014 through an official notification introduced the new rules. It is issued under the Private Universities Act 2010. Following promulgation of the regulations by the government, over 20 foreign universities had applied to open campuses in Bangladesh. But these universities failed to get approval. The regulations are now reportedly being made stricter than before.According to the newly framed regulations are: 25,000 square feet space for branch in rented premises or its own building and space that can accommodate every student. 10,000 square feet space for study center in rented premises or its own building and space that can accommodate every student. Full time teacher for all departments, courses. Part time teacher can be appointed. However the number of part-time teachers will not be more than one third of the full-time teachers. A library with at least 1500 square feet space with sufficient number of books.Moreover, a branch will have to pay 10,00,000 BDT and a study center will have to pay 3,00,000 BDT as fees for approval.At last, despite the objections of the Bangladesh Private University Association, the government has given approval to open branch campuses of foreign educational institutions in the country on many conditions.Following those very strict rules, the UCSI University, Malaysia got approval from the authorities to set up a campus in Dhaka. According to the rules, UCSI's Dhaka campus will commence at a 45,000 square feet campus with 24 degree and masters programs in different subjects including business, computer science, engineering, architecture, social sciences and design.The campus is projected to enroll around 5,000 students over seven years. Operations will move to a three-acre purpose-built site that houses over 200,000 square feet of space with all modern facilities within this period. The investment seems very high and naturally the fees and other expenses will the high.Only one University is not enough. Bangladesh needs more international level campus in Bangladesh to create a competitive market of education. We also need overseas Universities in Bangladesh to improve quality of education.It will save the acute foreign currency.Bangladesh's Universities also attracting students from African, Nepalese, Bhutanese and some Indian students. Bangladesh needs more overseas University campusesto serve local and overseas students with a competitive price.Bangladesh should allow more overseas Universities to compete with universities in home and abroad. Only thecompetition in the education market which is consist of Western, Asian middle eastern countriesand Bangladeshi universitiescan retain own students in the country and attract overseas students. In the process we can enterthe regional education market to earn foreign currency competing in other countries in west, Asia, and middle east. Malaysia and UAE are the model to follow by us.The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission