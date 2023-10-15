41 detained on different charges in 9 dists

A total of 41 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Panchagarh, Chattogram, Narsingdi, Natore, Kurigram, Barishal, Satkhira, Cox's Bazar and Khulna, in recent times.DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: Police, in a drive, arrested eight people on charge of gambling in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The arrested persons are: Abdul Latif, Mamunul Islam, Mithun Sharma, Swadhin Islam, Mamun Parvez, Haqim Uddin, Chayan Islam and Shahidul Islam. All of them are residents of the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Micro Stand Office adjacent to Muktijoddha Complex in Debiganj Municipality at around 9:30 pm, and arrested the eight red-handed while they were gambling.After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Debiganj Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debiganj PS Sarker Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the matter.CHATTOGRAM: Five people were detained on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the prime accused Khan Mohammad Moin Uddin in a case filed over the murder of Juba League leader Manjurul Islam in Rangunia of the district.Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7 Nurul Abshar said on information and using technological surveillance, RAB arrested Moin from a residential hotel under Chauddagram PS in Cumilla District.According to RAB, the deceased Manjurul Islam was a sand trader and the former publicity secretary of the Rangunia Union Juba League. The accused had a longstanding dispute with Manjurul over the sand trade.October 8, 2022, Moin opened fire on Manjurul at a sand field, leaving him injured. Locals took him to the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.The wife of the deceased filed a murder case against four people with Rangunia PS in this connection.Following this, police arrested him.However, the arrested was handed over to the PS concerned for further legal action, the RAB official said.Meanwhile, RAB members arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment for a murder, from Junighata Bazar area under Fatickchari Upazila in the district after 20 years.The arrested man is Khurshed Alam Iqbal, 45, son of late Ali Ahmed, hails from Piondong Village under the upazila.Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7 Nurul Abser said the accused Khurshed Alam Iqbal had killed his neighbour Korban Ali over a previous enmity on May 31 in 2003.Brother of the deceased filed a murder case with Fatickchari PS on the same day against three people including Khurshed Alam Iqbal as the main accused. Iqbal left his village after the murder and went into hiding.Later on, a court in the district awarded Khurshed Alam Iqbal to life-term imprisonment. The court also fined him Tk 30,000, and in default, he will have to suffer six more months of rigorous imprisonment.However, the arrestee was handed over to Fatikchari PS for further legal action, the RAB official added.On the other hand, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested a man, who was allegedly involvement in killing his father in the district, from Hazaribagh area of the capital recently.The arrestee is Shafiqur Rahman Jahangir, eldest son of Md Hasan, whose decapitated body was recovered on September 22 in Patenga area of the district.Police have, so far, arrested four people including the deceased's wife Chhenowara Begum, another son Mostafizur Rahman and Shafiqur's wife Anarkoli, in the connection with the murder of Hasan.Md Illias Khan, investigation officer of the case and inspector of Chattogram City PBI, said Shafiqur was brought back to Chattogram from Dhaka and taken to Patenga to recover the missing head.He further said that earlier, police recovered the body parts of a man, except the head, concealed inside a suitcase from Patenga area on September 22.Initially, the identity of the deceased could not be known but later identified through fingerprint.He mentioned that in Primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that Hasan had no connection with his family over the last 30 years and he returned to the family around one year back. A dispute was initiated between Hasan and his wife, two sons over sharing his huge property.As per the plan, Chhenowar Begum and her two sons strangled Hasan to death and chopped the body into nine pieces.Eight body parts were concealed into a luggage and dumped in Patenga. The head was wrapped in polythene and was left on the beach.He said, "We searched for the head but are yet to recover it till Saturday evening," he said, adding that they earlier combed the area for the head taking Anarkoli on September 1 and 2.Meanwhile, the authority of Chittagong Port arrested a man for trying to go to Singapore illegally hiding in an empty shipping container on Friday.The arrested is Liton Molla, 23, a driver by profession.Liton was caught by the crews in mid-ocean en route from the port to Singapore. Later on, Chittagong Port Authority brought him to the country from Singapore and handed him over to the police.Chittagong Port Security Department Inspector Nashir Uddin Ahmed filed a case against him and handed him over to the PS, said Port PS OC Sanjay Kumar Sinha.He said Liton Molla tried to go to Singapore illegally by hiding inside a container. While the ship was in the mid-ocean, Liton came out of the container, looking for food.He was caught by the ship's crews. He was then arrested and kept in the custody of the ship's captain Hai Phong.According to the statement, the accused Liton entered Chattogram Port through CCT-2 gate and climbed over the railing behind the vessel MV HAIAN VIEW. He then, hid inside the empty container of the vessel to go to Singapore illegally.Police also seized a port entry card, a driving license, Tk 3,000, a mobile phone set and a wallet from his possession. He was handed over to the court.According to the port sources, a total of 11 people tried to go abroad illegally by hiding inside empty containers from Chattogram Port in the last 13 years. Two of them died and nine were brought back alive.On the other hand, a fugitive accused in a rape case filed with Hathazari PS in the district has been arrested.Members of RAB-7 arrested FIR-listed accused Mohammad Rubel, 32, son of late Soleman of Uttar Kulgaon Village under Bayezid Bostami PS in the port city.RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Taposh Karmaker said acting on a tip-off, Rubel was arrested recently. He was an accused in a rape case.Following his arrest, Rubel was handed over to the PS concerned for taking next legal steps against him.NARSINGDI: The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested a member of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Ghorashal Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The arrested man is Jewel Bhuiyan alias Bissasta, 26, a resident of Kazir Char Village in the upazila.ASP Wahida Parvin of ATU said acting on a tip off, a team of ATU police conducted a drive in Ghorashal area and arrested him at around 6 pm on Tuesday.The official also said a case was filed with the respective PS against the arrestee.NATORE: Members of RAB-5 arrested a fugitive convict of the district from Gazipur after 17 years of the conviction.The arrested man is Abdul Quddus, son of Shaheb Ali, a resident of Khatkhoir Village of Bagatipara Upazila in the district.It was known that the accused had killed a child after rape in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in 2006.Following this, a court in the district sentenced him to life-term imprisonment. He had been on the run since the verdict pronounced.RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander Sanjoy Kumer Sarker said, on June 20 in 2006, the accused Quddus took the child in a sugarcane field alluring her to feed nuts and raped her there. After this, he also killed the girl to hide the matter. He then fled the scene.Later on, the body of the child was recovered, and the deceased's father lodged a case with Bagatipara PS in this regard.Following this, the court handed down the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.The court also fined Quddus Tk 1 lakh.However, Quddus was sent to jail following a court order after the arrest, the RAB official added.KURIGRAM: Eight people were arrested on different charges in Nageshwari and Rajarhat upazilas of the district recently.Police arrested the main accused in connection with the attack on Radhapada Roy, known as rural poet, from the district town recently.The arrestee is Md Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Mohammad Ali of Kachuapara Village in Nageshwari Upazila.Kurigram Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahfuzul Islam said two brothers Rafiqul and Kadu Mia had an argument with Radhapada over a loan of Tk 500 his son had taken seven months back.At one stage, Rafiqul hit Radhapada with a stick, leaving him critically injured.Later on, Radhapada's son and relatives rescued him and admitted him to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.Jugal Roy, son of the poet, filed the case with the local PS accusing Rafiqul and Kadu.Police are trying to arrest another accused Kadu Mia, said the SP.Nageshwari PS OC Ashiqur Rahman said the arrestee would be produced before a court after interrogation.Efforts are going on to nab the other accused, the OC added.Radhapada's daughter Shantana Rani said that her father is doing well. He is currently receiving treatment at Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.On the other hand, police arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Rajarhat Upazila in the district recently.The arrested are: Abdul Hannan, Abu Marjan, Alal Hossain, Jaherul Islam, Nur Nabi, Bokul Mia and Sirajul Islam.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in south corner of the Bakaria Bridge of Somnarayan Village under Najimkhan Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Rajarhat PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.Rajarhat PS OC Abdullahil Jaman confirmed the matter.BARISHAL: Police arrested six robbers while they were taking preparation for committing robbery in the Meghna River in Hizla Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are: Ruhul Amin alias Koda Dewan, and his associates Md Tareq Dewan, Md Hossain Molla, Farhad Molla, Md Alauddin Gazi and Md Shawon.Hizla PS OC Jubair Islam said on information that a group of robbers taking preparation to commit robbery in the Meghna River, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the river adjacent to Baushia Ghat under Boro Jalia Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed along with local weapons.After filing of a case with Hizla PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.SATKHIRA: RAB members arrested fugitive death-row war criminal of the district Khan Rokanuzzaman from Savar of the capital recently.Arrested Rokanuzzaman, 72, son of late Mahabbat Ali Khan, was a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district, was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on March 24 in 2022 for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971 in Satkhira.Senior ASP (Media) of RAB-2 Shihab Karim, acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Savar and arrested Rokanuzzaman.The official mentioned that along with awarding death sentence to Rokanuzzaman, the ICT-1 also issued a warrant against him as Rokanuzzaman was on the run.Rokanuzzaman was, later, produced before the court after primary interrogation, the RAB official added.COX'S BAZAR: Police rescued seven people, who wanted to go to Malaysia through an illegal way, from a detention centre in Myanmar under the grip of an organized human trafficking gang.Four members of the organized trafficking gang including a woman were also arrested in the incident.Cox's Bazar Sadar Circle ASP Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information.The arrested are: Belal Uddin, 28, a resident of Lengur Bill area under of Teknaf Upazila, Mahfuza, 22, of Lafar Ghonar area, Abdullah, 55, of Golarpara area, and Ayachh, 26, from Buchidang of Myanmar.The rescued persons are Raihan Uddin, 28, Habib Ullah, 16, Raihan Kabir, 16, Alamgir, 18, Safar Ali, 17, Shaukat Aziz, 18, and Mamun Mia, 21.KHULNA: Police arrested seven robbers recently after they committed robberies in Dumuria Upazila in the district.SP Sayedur Rahman said a team of Dumuria PS conducted drives in different areas of Satkhira, Jashore and Khulna, and arrested seven robbers including a woman.The arrested are Mazedul Sarder, Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Sayedul Gazi, Moslem Sheikh, Alamgir Mir, Siddique and Morium Begum.The arrested robbers were sent to jail, he said, adding that over dozen cases were filed against them in different PSs.On September 22, the robbers committed robberies of Raihan Sarder and his Uncle Sabazul Molla's residences at Boratia under Atla Union of Dumuria Upazila.