Dragon draws unemployed youths at Dighinala

Local unemployed youths are becoming entrepreneurs in the upazila.





Dragon fruits of hilly areas are of different taste. So their demand is higher.







At present, on the basis of size, dragons are selling at Tk 250-300 per kilogram.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Dighinala, in the last year, dragon production stood at five metric tons (mt) from one hectare (ha) of land in the upazila. This season, 5 ha of land have been brought under dragon fruit cultivation, with a production target of 40 mt.





A local grower of Sudhir Member Para Village Rasel Tripura, 34, said, "After completing masters from Chattogram University in 2015, I planned to cultivate various types of fruits along with my job. "In 2021 firstly I planted 350 saplings of dragon. Later on, I planted 2,000 more saplings of red velvet dragon species."





At present, he added, there are dragon trees across 1.5 acre of land of pink-rose-Vietnam, red velvet-Vietnam (yellow) and white. He has raised this garden at the cost of about Tk 4.5 lakh. He earned about Tk 1 lakh in the last year. This year, he expects to get a profit of Tk 2.5 lakh.





Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Kobakhali Block at Kobakhali Union in the upazila Swapna Rani said, in overall terms, dragon fruits of Ranjit have yielded good.





Ranjit Chamka has raised his dragon garden on one acre of land, he added.





But due to lack of timely rain, he further said, the size of fruits has been a bit small.







"We are monitoring dragon cultivation. We are providing necessary advice to growers," he maintained.

Dighinala Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Shahadat Hossain said, both the soil and weather of the hilly region are very suitable for dragon farming.







