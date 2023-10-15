Video
Four drown in Faridpur, Dinajpur, Bhola

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Four people including a college girl and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Dinajpur and Bhola, in three days.  
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A young man drowned in a river while taking bath near his in-laws' house in Bhanga Upazila of the on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 30, son of Sanwar Hawladar, hailed from Salildia Village under Chandra Union in the upazila.
According to locals, Monir, father of two children, came to visit his in-laws' house in Gharua Village on Friday morning. At around 2 pm, he went to the Kumar River near the house to take a bath. When he dived into the river, he drowned under the deep water as Monir did not know how to swim.
He was then rescued and taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station (PS) Ziarul Islam confirmed the incident.
DINAJPUR: A college girl drowned in a pond in the district on Thursday.
The incident took place at around 1 pm in a pond in Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU) in the town.
The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter Prity, 23, daughter of Md Sadeq Ali of Balubari Moholla in the town. She was an honours first year student of Management Department at Dinajpur Government College.
It was known that Prity and Lipa, 23, daughter of Mostafa of Dangapara area in Haripur Upazila of Thakurgaon and an honours fourth year student, fell in the pond of the HSTU at noon. They were then rescued and taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where Prity was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Kotwali PS OC Md Farid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this regard.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Bibi Ayesha, 2, daughter of Manju Patwari, and Niha, 3, daughter of Raqib. Both of them were residents of Kawartek Village under Monpura Sadar Union in the upazila.
It was known that Bibi Ayesha fell in a pond nearby the house at around 5 pm while her family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued her and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
On the other hand, Niha fell in a pond next to their house while she was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty       doctor.




