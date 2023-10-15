Video
Home Countryside

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Teesta erosion continues at Rajarhat

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, Oct 14: The Teesta River is continuing to erode homes and croplands in Rajarhat Upazila of the district.

Fear of erosion is prevailing in localities in the upazila. According to field sources, people along banks of the Teesta River are passing sleepless nights.

Most families are trying to go to other places. Their homes and lands have been under erosion threat.

A 100-year old woman of Khitab Khan Namapara Village at Ghorialdanga Union Maye alias Somosta Bewa said, when her  husband Abdus Sattar was alive, Teesta eroded their home two times. After losing all belongings, she raised a house in Namapara Village. It has also been under threat.
During a recent visit, she came up with this erosion experience in her life.

Hundreds of such homes along the Teesta banks are in the same condition. Dwellers Harun, Banu Mamud and Rashid are trying to move to other places. But they are not getting safe places.

A farmer of Gotiasham area Abdul Momen said, Aman paddy fields have gone under water. After losing homes and croplands, people have fallen into endless sufferings.

A dweller of the Namapara River bank Harun, 60, said, "I have a house over the river. It can be taken away any time. We can't sleep at night."

Union  Member Hira said, there is no end to sufferings in the life of people of river banks; the erosion is continuing; none is getting right shelter place; and despite breaking of their forefathers' homes, none wants to leave away."   

Ghorialdanga Union Chairman A Kuddus Pramanik said, "We happen to hear about erosion news before every morning. People living on the river banks are in great trouble. We are too. Before start of the government's mega project, about quarter kilometre in the east has been eroded. There are  two primary schools. If these get eroded, then how students will continue education?"

Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kaberi Ray said, Water Development Board (WDB) is dumping sand-filled geo-bags at eroded points. After starting the mega project of the government, the erosion will decrease, the UNO added.  

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, the erosion has appeared for the last few days. "We are trying to stop the erosion by dumping sand bags," the WDB official added.




