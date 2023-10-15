Nine found dead in 8 dists

Nine people have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Bhola, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Meherpur, Narayanganj, Chuadanga and Munshiganj, in recent times.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a seven-year-old girl from Char Fasson Upazila in the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 7, daughter of Md Jamal, a resident of Shah Alam Master Bari area under Ward No. 3 of Hajariganj Union in the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Sumiaya went out of her house to urinate in the bathroom, but did not return home. After a while, realising her absence, Sumaiya's father started searching for her and found her hanging from a branch of a tree adjacent to the house.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 8 pm and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Assistant Superintendent of Police (Char Fasson circle) Mohammad Mehedi said, "Though the family members claimed that the child committed suicide but police suspecting something else."The actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the police official added.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a young man from his house in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Md Rabbi, 26, son of late Saiful Mia, a resident of Golokpur area under Gouripur Municipality.According to the deceased's family members, there had been a family feud between the youth and his wife since they got married. On Thursday night, the in-laws of the deceased humiliated him and his mother over family disputes.Later on, Rabbi hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house after being lynched by his in-laws, they said.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a railway line in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.It was known that locals spotted the body of the youth lying on the Parbatipur-Saidpur railway line adjacent to Belaichandi Railway Station of the upazila at around 12 pm and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 2:45 pm.The body bore several injury marks on its different parts. One of the legs of the man was also found broken.Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man from inside the septic tank of his friend's house in the district on Wednesday night after 10 days of his abduction.The deceased was identified as Mahfuzur Hossain Sajal, 38, son of Mohammad Martuza Hossain, a resident of Hargram Munshipara area under Kashiadanga PS in the city.Police, however, arrested the deceased's friend Mohammad Ariful Haque Chowdhury alias Ripon, 40. He is the son of late Hamidul Haque of Abdulpur Village under Lalpur Upazila in Natore District. Ripon lives in a rented house in Santoshpur Moholla under Shah Makhdum PS in Rajshahi City.Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Bijoy Basak said Sajal's father Martuza Hossain lodged a general diary with Kashiadanga PS on October 1 stating that Sajal was abducted and the kidnappers demanded a large sum of money as ransom.Following this, police started investigating the matter and at one stage of the investigation, they detained Ripon for questioning.Later on, Ripon confessed of abducting and killing his friend Sajal for not getting the desired money.According to his confessional statement, police then recovered Sajal's body from inside the septic tank of Ripon's rented house on Wednesday night.The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.However, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the RMP official added.MEHERPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from an abandoned well in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday after a month of his disappearance.The deceased was identified as Laltu Mia, son of Shahinuddin, resident of Nowdapara Village in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.Paltu Mia, brother of the deceased, said "Laltu fell in love with a woman, named Sabina. We came to know about the extramarital relationship of my brother and Sabina when she visited our house and threatened him to marry her. On September 12 last, Laltu left the house and had been missing since then. As we could not find him anywhere, we lodged a general diary with Gangni PS."Gangni PS OC Tajul Islam said Sabina Khatun, wife of Jahangir Alam, a Saudi Arabia expatriate from Harabhanga Village in the upazila, had an estranged relationship with Laltu. When Laltu went missing a month back, his relatives filed a police complaint. On suspicion, police took Sabina in custody on Tuesday night and at one stage of interrogation, she gave the information about body of Laltu.According to the information given by her, the half-melted body of Laltu and his mobile phone were recovered from the abandoned well in the house of Sabina with the help of fire service members.The body was, later, sent to Meherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a road in Fatulla area of the district recently.The identity of the deceased, aged about 60 to 65, could not be known immediately.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fatulla Model PS Bilayet Hossain said an unidentified woman left the body of the man in a road in front of Shibu Market in Fatulla area and fled the scene.Later on, locals informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased seemed to a physically-challenged man and his one leg bore a burn injury.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.CHUADANGA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered an alleged gold smuggler's body along with 68 gold bars weighing 10.263 kilograms from the Mathabhanga River near the border area in Damurhuda Upazila.The deceased was identified as Miraz Hossain, 22, son of Yeasin Ali, hailed from Nastipur Village under Darshana Upazila.BGB-6 Chuadanga camp confirmed the matter in a press release.According to a press release, on information, BGB-6 came to know that two smugglers crossed the Mathabhanga River near border pillar 80/1-R, about 25 yards inside Bangladesh to smuggle gold. On the way, one of them drowned in the river and another one managed to swim ashore and flee inside Bangladesh.Being informed, BGB members recovered the body from the river along with 68 gold bars.The estimate market value of the seized gold bars is over 10 crore.The body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after completing the legal procedure, the press release added.MUNSHIGANJ: The bodies of a man and a child, who went missing after a trawler capsized in the Meghna River in the district, were recovered recently.With these, the death tolls from the incident rise to three, while three children of the same family are still missing.The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 40, and Marwa Sabiha, 8. The missing three children are Jannatul Mawa, 6, Imat, 2, and Ferdous Safa.Kalagachiya Naval Police Outpost SI Md Ilias said the rescue team found the body of Marwa Sabiha and the body of Sabbir Hossain.Members of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Navy, Coast Guard, Fire Service, and Naval Police recovered the bodies of the duo from the river.According to locals, the incident took place on October 6, when a group of family members were returning Gajaria by the trawler after visiting a spot in Kishoreganj.On the way, when they reached in Gajaria Ghat area at around 6:30 pm, the boat capsized in the mid-river after being hit by a bulkhead. Six members of a family went missing at that time.Being informed, rescue team started searching for them and recovered the body of a woman Sumona Akter the following day.