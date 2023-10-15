Video
Underprivileged char women become self-reliant in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sarker M Shahiduzzaman

GAIBANDHA, Oct 14:  Underprivileged women living in hard to reach chars in the district are becoming self-reliant gradually after they have been involved in a welfare project of a reputed organization.

As the country is advancing fast towards desired development with the dream of building happy, prosperous, and hunger-free Smart Bangladesh by 2041, it should not be right to build Smar Bangladesh, leaving the char women behind.

Taking this in view, Friendship, a non-government organization based in Bangladesh, took an initiative to bring the char women under the mainstream of development through involving them in a welfare project, Assistance for Sustainable Development (ASD).

The project is being implemented by the organization in eight chars of Sadar Upazila, Fulchhari and Sundarganj upazilas of the district. A total of 240 char women have been targeted for changing their lot through engaging them in various income-generating activities.

Government of Luxembourg  in Western Europe is providing the fund for the implementation of the project. It was told by Nayeem Khan, general manager of the project.

As the environment of the chars is very suitable for sheep rearing and vegetable farming, Friendship adopted the plan to distribute lambs and vegetable seeds in a bid to make the char women of project command areas empowered and self-dependent in the society.

Lambs and vegetable seed were distributed among selected char women.

Almost all women have been able to change their lot, said Shaira Rahman, senior programme  manager.

Of them, a good number of women have already been self-reliant by sheep rearing and vegetable farming, she added.

She further said, to be successful in sheep rearing and vegetable farming, all beneficiary women were imparted need-based training. 

China Begum, wife of Dulal Hossain of Batikamari Char under Kamamarjani Union in Sadar Upazila, said, she received a female lamb from the organization free of cost. She gave her attention to rearing the lamb. After few years, she got a number of sheep from one; the number of sheep stood at eight from one female lamb. China Begum is taking care of her sheep like her children with the hope of getting a good amount of money through sheep sale in the local market.

Anwara Begum of the union has been success in vegetable farming, according to guidelines by the project officials.

At present, economically she is fully self-dependent. She set up a nutrition garden where she grew various types of vegetable. After meeting the family demand of the vegetable, she sells vegetables in local markets and earns profit by which she has been able to change the socio-economic condition of her family. Now, the family with five members are passing the days and nights without any hardship.

Md Matiar Rahman, chairman of Kamarjani Union Parishad, said taking different materials and technological support from the project being implemented by the organization, most of the beneficiary women have been able to change their living standard.

A good number of women have become self-dependent, and they are the example of self-reliance in the society, he added.

After seeing their achievement, other women of the union are involved in income-generating activities that help build happy and hunger-free union, the chairman added.

After talking to the beneficiary women, it is learnt that they are happy and economically solvent. Their husbands consider them more valuable compared to previous times because of proving economical support to run the families peacefully.

For gaining profit, the women are playing a role in decision making in their families, said Dibacar Biswas, project manager.

As the flood visits the char every year, the char women and their guardians are made aware on early preparedness of flood, a natural disaster, to reduce the loss of lives and properties, he also said.

While talking to the correspondent, Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, said collective efforts of GO and NGO is very crucial to reach the country towards the desired development.




