182 KU students to get NST fellowship

KHULNA, Oct 14: A total of 182 students of Khulna University (KU) will get National Science and Technology (NST) fellowship.The NST fellowship will be given under the research project of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said a press release on Saturday.In the fiscal year 2023-24, the fellowship will be given in three categories, which was recently published on the website of the Ministry of Science and Technology in a circular, signed by Deputy Secretary Ratan Kumar Mondal, the press release added.The three categories include physical science, food and agriculture science, and Biological and Medical Science.In the physical science category, 88 students, in the food and agriculture science category 69 students and in Biological and Medical Science category,y 36 have been nominated for the fellowship respectively.In addition, one person has been nominated for fellowship from Fisheries and Marine Resource Technology discipline as a PhD student.Congratulating the nominees, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain said, aiming to make Khulna University (KU), a research-oriented university, teachers and students are encouraged to do research. KU-research endowment fund has been constituted in this regard, he added."It is our great pleasure and honour to have so many students and researchers have been nominated recently", the VC maintained.