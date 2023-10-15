Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

182 KU students to get NST fellowship

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 14: A total of 182 students of Khulna University (KU) will get National Science and Technology (NST) fellowship.
The NST fellowship will be given under the research project of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said a press release on Saturday.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, the fellowship will be given in three categories, which was recently published on the website of the Ministry of Science and Technology in a circular, signed by Deputy Secretary Ratan Kumar Mondal, the press release added.  
The three categories include physical science, food and agriculture science, and Biological and Medical Science.
In the physical science category, 88 students, in the food and agriculture science category 69 students and in Biological and Medical Science category,y 36 have been nominated for the fellowship respectively.
In addition, one person has been nominated for fellowship from Fisheries and Marine Resource Technology discipline as a PhD student.  
Congratulating the nominees, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain said, aiming to make Khulna University (KU), a research-oriented university, teachers and students are encouraged to do research. KU-research endowment fund has been constituted in this regard, he added.
"It is our great pleasure and honour to have so many students and researchers have been nominated recently", the VC maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


41 detained on different charges in 9 dists
Dragon draws unemployed youths at Dighinala
Four drown in Faridpur, Dinajpur, Bhola
Teesta erosion continues at Rajarhat
Nine found dead in 8 dists
Underprivileged char women become self-reliant in Gaibandha
182 KU students to get NST fellowship
Man jailed in arms case in Narayanganj


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft