Man jailed in arms case in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 14: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment in an arms case filed with Fatulla Police Station (PS) in 2010.Additional District and Sessions Judge Umme Saraban Tahura handed down the verdict in absence of the convict.The convict is Shahidul Islam, 48, son of Hossain Sarder, hails from Babuganj area in Barishal.According to the prosecution, police arrested Shahidul along with two foreign revolvers and six rounds of bullets from Munshikhola area under Fatulla PS in Narayanganj on February 12, 2010.A case under the Arms Act was filed with the PS in this regard.Shahidul, later, got out of the jail on bail, and went into hiding.