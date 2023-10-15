Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023
45 primary schools inundated at Gouripur

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Oct 14: Downpour has inundated 45 primary schools in Gouripur Upazila of the district. Living houses and school-roads have been submerged.

According to local sources, frogs and snakes have entered the school classrooms. Children are swimming on school grounds while locals are fishing. There has been waist-level water on the school roads.

A visit found such scenario in No. 141 Agpara Government Primary School under Ramgopal Union in the upazila. Water was also seen in classrooms of Nazrul Islam Smriti Junior High Schhol at Sahanati Union.

Strong pressure of current has broken one wall side of Gouripur Razendra Kishor Government High School.  Head Teacher Md Jahirul Islam said, rain water entered classrooms on Thursday; now table-bench are floating; children tools in the pre-primary classroom got damaged.
Md Rajib Mia of Dhurua Agpara Village said, it is stagnant water on the school road. Assistant Teacher of Boheratala Government Primary School at Sahanati Union Sweety Pal said, due to water on the school road, guardians don't want to send their children to school.

Acting Head Teacher of Boirati Azmat Ali Government Primary School at Ramgopalpur Union Rokia Yajdani said, teachers are coming to school, but not students. Children's communications have been risky as water is on all roads, she added.

Head Teacher of Kandulia Government Primary School Privati Bala Rakkhit said, as there is water in most of the houses, children cannot  come to school; guardians also don't want to send their children.

Due to heavy rain on Oct 8, academic activities of 45 schools were suspended.

Water-logged schools included Pachherkanda, Machhuakanda, Pachwimbhaluka, Gaongouripur, Ghoshpara, Taale Hossain Khan, Mukul Niketon, Jagarani, Satisha, Natun Bazar, Yarpur, Mawha Nayanagar, Saharbanu Balika, Niz Mawha, Poltipara, Tengapara, Bhalukapur, Boroibari, Daulatabad, Kashicharan, Hironsonkhila, Agpara, Berati, Panchashi, Kandulia, Kawrat M.A Jalil, Nandura, Shahbazpur, Bairaura, Borhan Uddin, Gabhishimul, Ukhakanda, Noapara, Tatrakanda, Bolarkanda, Gogra, Tershira, Bahadurpur Firoza, Guzikhan, and Nawagaon.  

Upazila Education Officer Anjuman Ara Begum confirmed submergence of 45 schools in 10 unions and one municipality of the upazila. 

According to instruction from the authorities concerned, six most affected schools have been declared closed while academic activities have been suspended in the remaining ones, she added.

Upazila Education Committee President and Upazila Chairman Md Mofazzal Hossain Khan said, a 100-year record breaking rain caused water-logging, inundated houses and submerged school roads. The affected schools are listed, he added.

After water recession, damaged roads will be repaired with importance, he maintained.




