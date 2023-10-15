Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

More aid flights arrive in Egypt’s Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

CAIRO, Oct 14: New aid flights arrived on Saturday in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where relief materials are being held until safe delivery into the nearby Gaza Strip can be secured, an official from the Red Crescent and an aid volunteer said.
Egypt says its side of the Rafah crossing that connects Sinai with the Gaza Strip remains open, though traffic has been halted for several days because of Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side of the border.
A senior US State Department official said the United States had been working with Egypt, Israel and Qatar to open the crossing on Saturday.
Washington had been in contact with Palestinian-Americans inside Gaza, some of whom expressed a wish to leave via Rafah, but it was unclear if Palestinian Islamist group Hamas would allow access to the crossing, the official said.
Egyptian security forces have been reinforcing security on their side of the border, including moving concrete barriers, but reports that they were sealing off the crossing were incorrect, one Egyptian security source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The crossing is the main exit point for the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents that is not controlled by Israel. Israel and Egypt have upheld a blockade on the enclave, controlling the movement of goods and people since Hamas took control in 2007.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Putin expected in Beijing, more dependent than ever on China
More aid flights arrive in Egypt’s Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza
US law enforcement on alert, thousands rally for Palestinian cause in New York City
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi minister on ‘grave situation’ in Middle East
Arab states say Palestinians must stay on their land as war escalates
Palestinian displacement pushes region to ‘abyss’ of wider conflict: Jordan
Blinken asks China to use ‘influence’ for Middle East calm
Brazil calls for humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft