US law enforcement on alert, thousands rally for Palestinian cause in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct 14: US law enforcement agencies stepped up security measures on Friday to safeguard Jewish and Muslim communities amid global protests over Israeli-Arab bloodshed in the Middle East, as thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in New York City.Throngs of protesters assembled near Times Square in Manhattan, demanding Palestinian independence and decrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government intensified its strikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the wave of surprise attacks in Israel by Hamas.The protesters, many wearing masks to conceal their identities out of what they said was concern for their own safety, chanted such slogans as "Free Palestine," and "Netanyahu, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?"The rally came as police in New York and other US cities said they escalating patrols around synagogues, mosques and other Jewish and Muslim institutions, though authorities insisted they were unaware of any specific, or credible threats.Israel in recent days has intensified its strikes on Gaza in response to assaults on southern Israel last weekend by gunmen from the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas, which rules the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave seized from Egypt by Israel in 1967.The Hamas rampage killed at least 1,300 Israelis, marking the deadliest Palestinian attack on the Jewish state in its history. Israel has killed at least 1,900 Palestinians in an aerial bombardment of Gaza and gave more than 1 million residents in the northern half of the enclave 24 hours to flee to the south to avoid an onslaught.As well as demonstrations in the United States, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and in parts of Asia and Europe in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel.US national security officials met at the White House on Friday to discuss preparations for protecting Jewish and Muslim communities across the country, as well as diplomatic facilities in Washington and cities where Israeli consulates are located, including New York and Los Angeles."At this time, none of our intelligence agencies have any specific intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," White House spokesman John Kirby said. "That said, we continue to remain vigilant to any and all possible threats."New York City police were out in force, keeping a highly visible profile behind barriers at the edge of the boisterous but peaceful rally in Times Square, as thousands shouted, beat on drums and waved Palestinian flags and signs. �REUTERS