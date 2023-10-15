Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023
Arab states say Palestinians must stay on their land as war escalates

Israel military says Gaza residents must not delay evacuation

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

AMMAN, Oct 14: Calls for a humanitarian corridor or an escape route for Palestinians from Gaza as a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has escalated have drawn a blunt reaction from Arab neighbours.
Egypt, the only Arab state to share a border with Gaza, and Jordan, which is next to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have both warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.
It reflects deep Arab fears that Israel's latest war with Hamas in Gaza could spark a new wave of permanent displacement from land where Palestinians want to build a future state.
"This is the cause of all causes, the cause of all Arabs," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday. "It is important that the (Palestinian) people remain steadfast and present on their land."
For Palestinians, the idea of leaving or being driven out of land where they want to forge a state carries echoes of the "Nakba", or "catastrophe", when many Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.
Some 700,000 Palestinians, half the Arab population of what was British-ruled Palestine, were dispossessed and displaced, many spilling into neighbouring Arab states where they or many of their descendants remain. Many still live is refugee camps.
Israel contests the assertion it drove Palestinians out, saying it was attacked by five Arab states after its creation.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Saturday that Gaza City residents must not delay their departure before an expected ground offensive starts, as people leaving the north of the territory again jammed roads south.
Israel has designated two safe routes for more than one million residents of northern Gaza to leave for the south of the blockaded territory.
Military spokesman Richard Hecht said there is a safe passage "window" between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on the roads, down the Gaza coast and through the centre of the narrow Palestinian territory, which is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) long.
Thousands of Gazans packed buses, cars and donkey carts again on Saturday to escape the northern zone, where the bulk of Israeli air and artillery strikes have occurred.
Without saying how many days the window would remain, Hecht told reporters: "We know this is going to take time but we recommend people not to delay."    �REUTERS, AFP




