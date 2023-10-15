Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Williamson fractures thumb in new World Cup injury blow

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

CHENNAI, OCT 14: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson faces another spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he fractured his thumb in the World Cup win over Bangladesh, his first match in seven months following a serious knee injury.

Coach Gary Stead said, however, that Williamson will remain with the squad and could return to the field "at the back end of pool play next month".

The 33-year-old injured his left thumb when struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday's eight-wicket Bangladesh in Chennai, forcing him to retire hurt on 78.

Batsman Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover but won't officially be part of the squad while Williamson rehabilitates, New Zealand Cricket said. The injury soured Williamson's return to cricket after injuring his knee playing in the Indian Premier League in March.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jonathan Trott, Afghan coach ready for friends reunited
Williamson fractures thumb in new World Cup injury blow
Sea of blue as fans march to India-Pakistan WC clash
Flintoff reaches settlement over 'Top Gear' crash
India hand Pakistan seven-wicket World Cup rout
Nat'l Swimming Championship begins today
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Watkins lifts England to friendly win over Australia


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft