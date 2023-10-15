Williamson fractures thumb in new World Cup injury blow

CHENNAI, OCT 14: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson faces another spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he fractured his thumb in the World Cup win over Bangladesh, his first match in seven months following a serious knee injury.Coach Gary Stead said, however, that Williamson will remain with the squad and could return to the field "at the back end of pool play next month".The 33-year-old injured his left thumb when struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday's eight-wicket Bangladesh in Chennai, forcing him to retire hurt on 78.Batsman Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover but won't officially be part of the squad while Williamson rehabilitates, New Zealand Cricket said. The injury soured Williamson's return to cricket after injuring his knee playing in the Indian Premier League in March. �AFP