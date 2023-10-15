Nat'l Swimming Championship begins today

The 32nd edition of the National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo Championship is beginning in the morning today (Sunday) at the Sayed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex, Mirpur in Dhaka.Around 550 participants including, 85 team officials and 100 meet officials will take part in 38 swimming, three diving and one water polo events. There will be 19 events for the male swimmers and 19 for the female swimmers.The winners will get gold, silver, and bronze medals while the team event winners will get trophies. Also, the best male and female swimmers will get trophies.The Swimming Federation will bear the expenses of the swimmers and officials, except for those of the service teams and BKSP.MAX Group is the title sponsor of the game. The group has been with the Federation since 2013 to aid in arranging the national swimming championship. Besides, the group invested a lot in the talent hunt programme.In this regard, a press meet held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Saturday.