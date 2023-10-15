We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lamented poor batting show in the first 10 overs, saying that it cost them the match as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai.This was Bangladesh's second straight defeat in the tournament after starting with a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan."We didn't start well. We batted poorly even in the last game (against England) in the first 10-15 overs," Shanto said after the match."The wicket looks good. Some bounce with the new ball. We have to bat little responsibly. If we bat a little carefully in the first 10-15, then we can do well. Our pace bowlers did well."The situation worsened by the injury concern of captain Shakib Al Hasan who was sent for a scan straight after the match.The defeat meant, Bangladesh lost six straight match to New Zealand in the World Cup.New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson used the bounce of the pitch to good effect as Bangladesh were restricted to 245-9 after being asked to bat first. Ferguson who claimed 3-49 was eventually adjudged man of the match.Later Daryl Mitchell with 67 ball-89 not out and captain Kane Williamson with 78 (retired hurt) led the charge to help New Zealand gun down the total in just 42.5 overs."It was a classic team effort from the Black Caps. Everyone bowled really, created pressure throughout and then I could come in and do my role. Compared to what we had in Hyderabad this had more bounce, I tried to test it out early and if it is working then stick to it, I pushed them back and then bowled the full ball," Ferguson said.With the victory, New Zealand made it three in three to go atop on the point table."It is early stages but nice to get three wins. We are enjoying our time and the group is being great back together, looking forward to the next game. Fortunately I have got that experience (of travelling across India), I haven't played here much but it's nice to get around and see some pace in the wicket, playing Afghanistan here next and hopefully the same wicket." �BSS