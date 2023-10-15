Video
IMF team meets ACC officials, weighs money laundering trends

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

An important meeting took place between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation and representatives of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Dhaka, on Thursday.
This four-member IMF delegation, led by Rahul Anand, the head of the IMF mission in Bangladesh, assessed the country's progress in fulfilling the conditions set forth for the disbursement of the second installment of the $4.7 billion loan.
The IMF, in its role as a key financial institution, places stringent requirements on the nations seeking financial assistance. Among these prerequisites is the imperative to stabilize economic conditions, combat corruption, and instate good governance. The delegation's visit to Dhaka is aimed at evaluating to what extent these conditions have been met.
Although the meeting transpired for nearly an hour, none of the IMF delegation members or ACC officials made any statements to the media regarding their discussions. However, it was confirmed that the ACC was represented by Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain and Director General Mokammel Haque, who oversees the organization's Money Laundering division.
During their visit, the IMF delegation interacted with various government departments and organizations. Notably, they have met with representatives from Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to gather insights on the nation's progress toward meeting the IMF's stipulations.
Bangladesh, having already received the first instalment of $476.2 million from the IMF, is eagerly awaiting the second installment, which is scheduled for release in November. The IMF's visit is an essential step in assessing the country's compliance with the loan conditions, thereby determining the eligibility for the next disbursement.
This meeting follows a previous discussion held between an IMF delegation and the NBR in July. The IMF had stipulated certain conditions at that time, which the Bangladeshi government has been actively working to fulfill.
As of January 30, 2023, the IMF Executive Board had approved a loan proposal of $4.7 billion for Bangladesh, with the first installment disbursed on February 2. The ongoing evaluations by the IMF delegation play a pivotal role in ensuring Bangladesh's adherence to the conditions set forth in the loan agreement.



