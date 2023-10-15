Video
Hili land port to stay close for 7 days for Durga Puja

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

HILI, Oct 14: Export and import between Bangladesh and India through Dinajpur's Hili land port will remain suspended for seven days on the occasion of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
Md Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, said that trade activities will remain halted from October 19 to 25 .
"The import-export through the land port will resume in full swing from October 26 after the Puja celebration," he said, adding that they have taken the decision after a meeting with traders from both the countries.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hili Immigration check-post, Sheikh Ashraful, said  though business activities will remain suspended during the weeklong vacation, immigration process will go on as usual.
So, the cross-border travel will continue through the immigration check-post of the land port during this time, he added.
Md Bayezid, deputy commissioner of the Hili Land Customs Station, said that local businesses will be able to release their imported goods by paying customs during the vacation except on October 24 as it will be a public holiday for  Durga Puja.    �UNB




