ICC global chief Fernanda arrives on 3-day visit

Ms. Maria Fernanda Garza, Chair of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the world business organization arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a 3-day visit.She has been elected as the Chair of ICC, HQs in Paris for a two-year term from on July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024. She is also a part of the group of advisors and leaders of the B20 and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum, says a press release issued by ICC, Bangladesh.During her stay in Dhaka she will call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi M.P, meet FBCCI President and business leaders, hold meeting with ICC Bangladesh Executive Board Members at ICC Bangladesh Secretariat.Ms. Maria is a business leader, strong advocate of business ethics, board member of several business organizations. For ten years, she was Mexico's Employer Delegate to the International Labour Organization Conference and was appointed as Vice Chair of Employers' at the 98th Session of the International Labour Organization (ILO).She is a Mexican business woman, is CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement-water solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia. Her interest in improving the business environment, made her a prominent business leader at a young age. She is one of the Board members of Mexico�s leading business organizations such as COPARMEX, CCE, ALIARSE, among others.Ms. Maria was Chair of ICC México from 2014-2020 and Regional Coordinator for the ICC Regional Consultative Group for Americas during 2012-2020. She is a Member of the Governing Body of the International Court of Arbitration, The Advisory Committee on Sustainable Urbanization of the President of the UN General Assembly's, The International Advocacy Caucus of Indonesia B20 and she was appointed to serve on the United Nations Secretary-General's inaugural Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Leadership Panel for two years since 2022.