Jewelery shops to stay close for Durga Puja on Oct 22

On the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Sanatan Dharma followers, all jewelery establishments in the country including Dhaka will remain closed on October 22.

On Saturday, the assistant general manager Md. Tanveer Ahmed sent from Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) of gold traders. This information was given in a press release.

It is said that on the occasion of Autumn Durga Puja, Bajus has decided to keep all jewelery shops closed October 22 on the day of Ashtami Puja. All jewelery shops in the country will be closed on that day.



