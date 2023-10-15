Video
KFC brings Pizza with Chizza; all chicken, no crust

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

KFC has set the culinary world abuzz with the re-launch of KFC Chizza, an innovation that promises a unique all- chicken, no crust experience, says a press release.
The KFC Chizza features a mouthwatering crust crafted entirely from KFC's signature crispy zinger fillet, drenched in fiery Hot and Spicy blend, and generously smothered in a tantalizing secret sauce with a sprinkle of zestful spice mix. Fresh onions, capsicums and tomatoes added a burst of flavor, all crowned with a delectable layer of melted mozzarella cheese.
Just Tk.399 buys you this flavor- packed adventure to ride on!
This gastronomic masterpiece is available for a limited time only. Customer can order ad enjoy through all channels- Dine In, Takeaway, kfcbd.com, KFC APP and Call for Delivery.
Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited expressed his excitement about bringing back Chizza, "At KFC innovation and customer satisfaction has always been at the core of our mission. With the re-launch of Chizza, we are pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and commits to provide customers and unforgettable experience once again. It underscores our unwavering dedication to continuously surprise and delight our patrons with innovative, mouthwatering offerings."



