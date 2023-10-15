JAAGO school student goes to Armenia with scholarship

JAAGO Foundation is delighted to announce that Tamanna, a 17-year-old meritorious student from JAAGO Foundation School, has been granted a fully funded scholarship at United World College, Dilijan, Armenia.





The scholarship was facilitated by the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program. Tamanna has been a student of the JAAGO Foundation Banani School since 2011 and recently cleared her SSC exam with GPA-5, says a press release.





Coming from a marginalised community, Tamanna has always been one of the brightest and most talented students of JAAGO Foundation School. At the age of 16, Tamanna, along with her 11 team members, participated in an international VEX robotics competition in the USA. Last year, she also went to Turkey to represented Bangladesh at the OIC High School Model Summit 2022.





"I still cannot believe I am going to study abroad. Since childhood, I dreamt of travelling the world and learning new things and worked towards achieving that dream. To watch it become a reality is truly a moment of joy and pride for me and my family. I am grateful to the JAAGO Foundation and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey," said Tamanna.

Since 2007, JAAGO Foundation has been working to ensure quality education for the underprivileged children of society. To date, the organisation has established schools all over Bangladesh and has been providing education to over 30,000 children.





"Education is the key that unlocks the door to a brighter future. Whenever our students achieve something great, it's not just their dreams that soar; it's the hopes and aspirations of an entire community taking flight. Together, we're rewriting the story of what's possible," shared Korvi Rakshand, Founder of JAAGO Foundation.





As Tamanna embarks on this new chapter of her life, her goals and ambitions become clearer to her. She is determined to pay forward the opportunities she has received and is committed to working towards the betterment of women in her community. This scholarship stands as a testament to her steadfast determination and remarkable resilience.