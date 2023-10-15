EO founder enlightens a learning session in Dhaka

Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

In order to encourages the young entrepreneurs a learning session was held by Verne Harnish, the founder of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and also the co-founder of Growth Institute and CEO of Scaling Up, in Dhaka on Saturday.
Learning Program of EO-Bangladesh organized this scaling up session with him at Sheraton in Dhaka with 200 plus people, says a press release.
Mudit Tandon, Learning Chair of EO Bangladesh and Director of Tex Zippers Ltd, and Zia Uddin, President EO Bangladesh, also gave speeches in the event.
Vern Harnish, founder of EO and CEO of Scaling Up, said, 'Building a successful business organization it is required to set clear goals and the right strategies. Profit should not be the main goal of a business. The issue of social responsibility should also be included in the strategies.`
In this learning event the major participants were from Paragon Group, Aristopharma Ltd, Standard Group, Green Delta insurance Ltd, Gemcon Group, City bank, Akhter Group, Lecture Publications and many others. United group & EBL sponsored the event partially.
EO Bangladesh gifted a cheque to Verne Harnish for sponsoring five kids for a year from Jaago Foundation. Shaon Tanveer, Learning Co-Chair and CEO, Satori Limited, gave the closing speech on the occasion.  
The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global business network founded in 1987 by Scaling Up coach Verne Harnish. EO facilitates small and large business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life through bonding and social networking.
The organization's vision is to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs, which aligns with its mission of supporting entrepreneurial education and engaging entrepreneurs to learn and grow.




