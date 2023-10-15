Video
Home Business

BUHS holds reception for Fall-23 session for fresher

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BUHS holds reception for Fall-23 session for fresher

BUHS holds reception for Fall-23 session for fresher

Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) celebrated fresher's reception programme for the students of Fall-23 session. The programme was held at the Ibrahim Auditorium of the University in Dhaka on Saturday.

Around 400 fresher students of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under four faculties have been warmly welcomed with floral wraths on the occasion.

Md Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary and Curator of the Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raham Memorial Museum was present in the ceremony as chief guest.

Emeritus Professor Prof Dr. M. Moshihuzzaman, Member, Board of Trustees of the University was present in the function as special guest while Prof Dr Faridul Alam, Vice-Chancellor was in chair.

Md. Nazrul Islam Khan said, fresher students should be enriched in knowledge and be technology friendly to flourish their inner talents.
Emeritus Professor M. Moshihuzzaman said students should be punctual and they must be dedicated to their studies to become efficient human resources.

BUHS VC Prof Alam congratulated the fresher students. He said, students should build themselves with practical, technological and innovative potentials for career success and they will dedicate for the wellbeing of the humanity.

Teachers, employees, students and their guardians were present in the ceremony. The program ends in the evening with a splendid cultural show.

BUHS starts its academic journey in 2013 as the first private University in health sciences education. Currently 2000 students are pursuing higher studies here and 1000 more students have passed out and they are employed in various organisations.

Meanwhile Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO, Ten Minute School delivered motivational speech for the fresher students on the occasion.




