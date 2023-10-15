Video
Kenya President visits Square Pharma Kenya EPZ

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Kenya President visits Square Pharma Kenya EPZ

Kenya President visits Square Pharma Kenya EPZ

President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces,William Samoei Ruto paid a visit to Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd on Friday, says a press release.

The visit, which highlighted the Kenya Government's support for local industries and the promotion of international relations, was a momentous occasion with several distinguished guests in attendance.

The President's visit began with a warm welcome by Anjan Kumar Das, the Project Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd.
Accompanying President Ruto were a group of government officials, demonstrating a united front to promote investment and economic development in the country.

Other notable guests included Susan Wafula Nakhumicha, CS Health, Rebecca Miano, CS Industry, Trade and Investment, Harry Kimtai, PS Ministry of Medical Services, Elizabeth Kailemia, MP, Dr. Iruki Kailemia, Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd., Dr. Marete Njoka, Chief Pharmacist at Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd, and Tareque Muhammad, the Ambassador to Kenya from Bangladesh.

On a short speech, President Ruto appreciates and encourages Square Pharmaceuticals and other companies for their factory setup to serve 400 million people in Eastern Africa.

President Ruto's tour of Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd. offered him a firsthand look at the cutting-edge facilities and advanced technology employed by the company. His appreciation for the company's dedication to upholding international standards underscored the government's recognition of the pharmaceutical industry's crucial role in Kenya's economy and global trade.

Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ was initiated in 2018. The process of the factory setup was slowed down due to COVID and it officially started operation from 2021. The company manufactures medicines and exports them to various countries in Africa and the world.



