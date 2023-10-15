Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Scammers use fake crypto to steal over $1m: Sophos

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, released findings on a major sha zhu p�n (pig butchering) operation utilizing fake trading pools of cryptocurrency (liquidity pools) to steal more than $1 million.
The report, "Latest Evolution of 'Pig Butchering' Scam Lures Victim in Fake Mining Scheme," released on Thursday detailed the story of one of the scammed victims in the pools and how he lost $22,000 in one week in a dating app, says a press release.
After Sophos X-Ops investigated the incident, the team uncovered a total of 14 domains associated with the scam operation, as well as dozens of nearly identical fraud sites that, together, netted this one "ring" of pig butcherers more than $1 million in three months.
This scam takes advantage of the largely unregulated world of decentralized finance (DeFI) cryptocurrency trading applications. Such applications create "liquidity pools" of various types of cryptocurrencies that users can then access to make trades from one cryptocurrency to another.
Those who participate in the pool receive a percentage of any fee paid when a trade is made, creating an enticing return on investment. However, unlike legitimate pools, at some point, these scammers "pull the rug" and empty the entire liquidity pool for themselves.
The victim, Frank had connected on the dating app MeetMe with a scammer hiding behind the persona of Vivian. Frank opened a Trust Wallet account (a legitimate app for converting dollars to cryptocurrency) and connected to the link to the liquidity pool site Vivian recommended.
Frank invested $22,000 in the scheme and just three days later, the scammers emptied his digital wallet. Looking to recover money, he turned to Vivian, who claimed he needed to invest even more in the pool to recover his funds and reap the "rewards." Frank started researching what was going on and came across an article on liquidity mining and reached out to Sophos.
What makes these sorts of scams particularly tricky is that they don't require any malware to be installed on a victim's device. They don't even involve a fake app, like other CryptoRom scams. This entire fake liquidity pool was run through the legitimate Trust Wallet app that connected with a fake support contact from the fraudulent liquidity pool site. There is no regulation of these pools, legitimate or otherwise, on these crypto apps.
People who believe they may be a victim of pig butchering or liquidity mining fraud are free to reach out to Sophos. They should also reach out to their local law enforcement for assistance. For more about the rise of liquidity mining scams in "Latest Evolution of 'Pig Butchering' Scam Lures Victim in Fake Mining Scheme," go to Sophos.com.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


IMF team meets ACC officials, weighs money laundering trends
Hili land port to stay close for 7 days for Durga Puja
FBCCI committed to revive jute industry’s golden age
ICC global chief Fernanda arrives on 3-day visit
Jewelery shops to stay close for Durga Puja on Oct 22
Defaulted loans in NBFIs soar by Tk 2,091cr in April-June
Bangladesh economy is on right track: IMF
KFC brings Pizza with Chizza; all chicken, no crust


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft