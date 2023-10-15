Video
Astha Feed holds distributors conference

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Astha Feed Industries (AFI) held distributors conference at a hotel in Dhaka city on Friday with the company's Managing Director Giyas Uddin in the chair.

AFI Chairman Mosharaf Hossain Chowdhury was the chief guest at the event.  Chief Operating Officer MA Malek, Chief Marketing Officer Nurul Morshed Khan, Directors Saiful islam Babu, Sazzad Hossain Chowdhury and Salauddin Imon and Chief Nutrition Officer Dr. Afazur Rhman also spoke the event among others.

Among the distributors, Bhaluka's Jahid Hassan and Mymensingh's Md. Asaduzzaman also spoke. The representatives of the company assured the distributors to maintain the quality of the products of Astha Feed, so that people can keep their trust and use it for their poultry, hatchery and dairy farms, according to a press release.



