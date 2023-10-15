Fresh Ceramics takers dealers to Thai tour

Meghna Ceramics Industries Ltd (MCIL), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has earned the trust of Bangladeshi customers within a short time since its start in 2021.With the promise of 'A Fresh Start to an Aesthetic Life', MCIL's brand 'Fresh Ceramics' has established itself as one of the leading brands in the market.As a continuation to that success, a special dealer tour titled 'Cutting the Edge' was organized at Pattaya and Bangkok in Thailand recently, says a press release.MCIL Chief Operating Officer (COO) A.K.M. Ziaul Islam, DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and other high officials were present during this 4 night and 5 days trip.MCIL will continue to excel in its own glory with the agility and cooperation inspired by this trip.