Photo contest offers motorbike, iPhone 14 as awards

The platform of 'Short by Short' has organised a district-focused photo sharing competition to win brand new motorbike and iPhone 14.The selected photos of each district will be published on the social media platform of facebook.com/tomarchokhebangladesh, according to a press release on Friday.The page 'Tomar Chokhe Bangladesh' has been promoting the natural beauty of rural areas, including rivers, green fields, the simple lives of people, or even the Rooppur power plant to identify districts.To showcase these images globally, the platform has organized a photo contest, with a chance for the participants to win a brand-new motorbike, iPhone 14 and other grand prizes.To participate in the contest, interested ones should fill up the form and attach three photos of nature and the development of the districts in attachments. The form is at: https://rb.gy/pw2sa. Anyone can participate in this competition and present Bangladesh as seen through their eyes. 64 people selected from 64 districts will get one iPhone 14 each.The process of selecting the winner is also quite novel. Winners will be selected based on 80 percent audience likes, comment shares, and 20 percent judges' judgment. First, after the district-wise competition, 64 winners from 64 districts will participate in the divisional competition. Later, 8 people from the divisional stage will compete to become the best in the country. The contest will continue till October 25.Short by Short team leader Abu Raihan Jewel said the photos of Bangladesh development are rare on the internet "The development that has taken place in Bangladesh in the last few years, however, those pictures are not always in front of our eyes. It has been organised so that you can easily find pictures from all over Bangladesh," he said.Jewel said that any citizen of Bangladesh can participate in this competition by sending photos taken with a phone, camera, or any other device. He also said that no photo uploaded previously on social media, or any other platform can be sent to this competition. The image submitted for the competition must be copyright-free.