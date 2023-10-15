MIB observes marketing day at DU

Bangladesh Marketing Day was marked with a national-level observance at Dhaka University focusing on sustainable marketing in context of changing landscape of global economy.Teachers, marketing professionals and students participated in the concluding phase of the two-day conference organized by the Marketers Institute, Bangladesh (MIB) at the Teacher Student Centre (TSC) of the university on Friday.Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan, MP was present as the Chief Guest while MIB President Prof. Mizanur Rahman chaired over the session, says a press release.Speaking on the occasion the Planning Minister said there was no alternative to sustainable marketing to achieve business growth and efficient human resource development is required in that regard.He said that Bangladesh would become a developed country by 2041 and Bangladesh has already entered the fourth industrial revolution."Marketers Institute, Bangladesh has adopted a well-thought and long-term plan to build skilled human resources. It certainly deserves praise," he added.MIB President Prof. Mizanur Rahman said: "Sustainable marketing will become more important in the future due to rapid changes in technology, globalization, and greater social responsibility. Competition in the market will be more intense, yet profit will become more important. Ignoring issues of social responsibility will not reduce inequality and environmental pollution. For a better world we need to focus on socially responsible budgeting that is sustainable marketing."MIB General Secretary Shariful Islam Dulu said the platform of marketers has been celebrating the day since 2018 with the aim of providing maximum satisfaction to consumers by enhancing the professional skills of marketing professionals.He said that MIB is working to achieve service excellence by bringing together all the domestic and international professionals of sales and marketing on the same platform with utmost importance in their professional development.Besides, Bangladesh Marketing Day was celebrated for the sixth time in a very festive atmosphere across the country.With the participation of nearly 5 million marketing professionals of the country, this colorful life festival has been celebrated for two days in various corporate houses and public and private universities across the country through various programs including cake cutting, rally, discussion meetings, cultural events.As a part of the event, Pre-Marketing Day was organised on October 12 at the university and corporate houses. BackPage PR is the public relations partner of the event.