ACI Marine Riverine Tech a key sponsor of BIMOX 2023

ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Ltd, a leader in maritime and riverine solutions, was a key sponsor of the three-day Bangladesh International Marine and Offshore Expo (BIMOX 2023), that concluded at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Saturday.The expo cementing its status as Bangladesh's premier maritime and offshore exhibition brought together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world, says a press release.The inaugural session witnessed distinguished guests, including Shipping State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Irma Van Dueren, The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, also honored the event with her presence.Further global presence was marked by the participation of Takahiro Umemura from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine and Turbocharge, Ltd. Japan, and Hoongwai Lee from Mitsubishi Heavy Engine System Asia, underscoring the significance of this event on an international scale.ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited showcased their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in marine technology during this event. Their presentation featured Mitsubishi Marine Engines, a division of 'Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,' a global industrial powerhouse with interests spanning energy, logistics, infrastructure, industrial machinery, marine machinery, aerospace, and defense.A notable highlight of ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited's participation was the introduction of Mitsubishi Marine Engines, ranging from 278 kW to 2000 kW. These engines offer versatile applications in both inland and ocean-going vessels, dredgers, deep-sea fishing vessels, and more, showcasing the company's dedication to meeting diverse industry needs.The BIMOX 2023 provided an invaluable platform for ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited to engage with industry peers, stakeholders, and enthusiasts. This interaction is pivotal in fostering collaborations that are essential for the continuous growth and development of the maritime and offshore sectors in Bangladesh.ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited's involvement in BIMOX 2023 stands as a testament to their dedication to advancing maritime and riverine technology. Their partnership with Mitsubishi Marine Engines reinforces their position as a pioneer in the industry, poised to drive progress and innovation in Bangladesh's maritime and offshore sectors.