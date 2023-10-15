Video
Exim Bank holds business dev confce in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Exim Bank holds business dev confce in Rajshahi

Exim Bank holds business dev confce in Rajshahi

Exim Bank arranged a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials of its Rajshahi Region.

The conference held at Hotel Momo Inn, Bogura on Saturday, says a press release. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain present in the programme as Chief Guest.

Deputy Managing Director of Exim Bank Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee were also present in the programme.

In the speech of the chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said we must be smarter in banking service in the smart Bangladesh. At the same time, he urged to work with dedication to achieve the annual target by ensuring maximum customer service.




