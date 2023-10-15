Social Islami Bank holds quarterly business confce

Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023
Business

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank held the Quarterly Business Conference at the bank's head office on Saturday, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as Chief Guest and inaugurated the conference. Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme while Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, was virtually connected.

Divisional Heads of head office were present at the event. Zonal Heads, Branch Managers and Sub-branch incharges also joined the programme virtually.
Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, emphasized the significance of a collaborative approach in attaining our business targets. He further asserted that we have mentionable success in foreign trade and remittance inflow. He urged all to work diligently for the rest of the year and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of our business.




