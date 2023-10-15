Intertek, BGMEA bosses interact for growth of apparel industry

Sandeep Das, Regional Managing Director- South Asia and President-Global Softlines and Hardlines at Intertek, met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and discussed collaboration for apparel industry advancement in Bangladesh.The meeting, held at the BGMEA Complex in the capital recently, was also attended by key representatives from Intertek, including Country Managing Director NeyamulHasan, Head of Business Assurance Shoriful Islam, and Head of Dhaka Sales Aliza Sultana.Possible areas of collaboration for the development of Bangladesh's garment industry were the key focus of the meeting, said a press release. They had discussions on different issues related to the apparel industry in Bangladesh and the global market, focusing on demand and emerging industry trends.They also talked about enhancing support and services by Intertek to garment factories in Bangladesh, ensuring that their products meet the highest safety standards while remaining competitive in the global market.The BGMEA president emphasized the role of Intertek, as a multinational assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company, in maintaining the reputation of Bangladesh's RMG industry for excellence.Highlighting the remarkable progress of Bangladesh's garment industry in areas such as workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and ethical manufacturing practices, he called upon Intertek to share the success stories with the international buyers.Faruque requested Intertek to inform their clients about Bangladesh's improved capacity for producing high-quality products and to encourage them, including those buyers who have not yet bought apparels from Bangladesh, to source garments from the country.He expressed the hope that Intertek would remain a vital partner in the success of the Bangladeshi apparel industry.