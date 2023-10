The Premier Bank Ltd, has recently been renamed to "The Premier Bank PLC", says a press release.

On Thursday 12 October, based on The Companies Act of 1994 Section 11(a) Bangladesh Bank updated their list of scheduled commercial banks where 'The Premier Bank Limited' name was changed to 'The Premier Bank PLC.'

The Regulation and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued BRPD Circular No. 49 on Thursday officially declaring the change.