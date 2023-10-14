BD concede massive defeat against NZ too

Bangladesh conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the 11th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday after below par batting and bowling performances.Earlier in the afternoon, New Zealand won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Liton Das was luxurious to step down in the very first delivery of the game and the aerial shot found the fielder. Liton departed for a golden duck. Tanzid Tamim, Bangladesh's costly experiment in the opening slot, once again failed and got out scoring 16 runs, who scored 56 runs from his seven international games so far. Najmul Hossain Shanto followed him scoring just seven runs but Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 30 off 46 batting at three. Bangladesh therefore, had fallen in a serious trouble with 56 on board for four.The most experienced pair in existing international cricket, combining Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, started repairing and stood a very important 96-run partnership till Shakib's departure on 40 off 51 with three fours and couple of sixes. Mushi on the contrary, hoarded 66 off 75 who hit six boundaries and two over boundaries. It was the 48th ODI fifty for the wicketkeeper. Tawhid Hridoy also went cheaply as Bangladesh drowned in pressure again.It was Mahmudlluah, who once again proved his importance in team's danger. The Silent Killer kept fighting with the tail-enders and remained unbeaten on 41 off 49 pushing ball to the fence twice and sent the ball out of the park as many times.Besides, Taskin Ahmed scored 17 and Mustafizur Rahman four as Bangladesh could post a mediocre total of 245 runs on the board for nine wickets from stipulated 50 overs.Lockie Ferguson notched three wickets for 49 runs while Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets each as Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips shared the rest.Needing 246, New Zealand lost their opener Rachin Ravindra in the 3rd over. Ravindra, the centurion against England and half centurion against Netherlands, got out on nine. However, an 80-run partnership between Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, thankful to three drops from Bangladesh fielders, took the Blackcaps to a comfortable position. Conway got out on 45 off 59. A 108-run joint venture between Williamson and Daryl Mitchell made the chase even easier. But Williamson had to retired hurt on 78 off 107 as a direct throw of Shanto had hit on his left wrist. Mitchell and Phillips did the rest remaining unbeaten on 89 and 16 runs respectively as New Zealand reached on 248 with 43 balls remaining.Mustafizur and Shakib shared the wickets between them.The Tigers will play their next match on October 19 against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.