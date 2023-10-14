Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LEBANON, Oct 13: Israel shelled a border region in southern Lebanon on Friday, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

"IDF (army) forces are currently responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Israeli shelling targeted the villages of Dhayra and Alma al-Shaab, AFP correspondents in the area said.

It struck a Lebanese army post in Dhayra, said the second security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

The flare-up is the latest in a series of incidents at the Israel-Lebanon border after a weekend onslaught by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel triggered fierce fighting, and as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a seventh day.

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday and killed more than 1,300 people, most of them civilians.

Israel has retaliated by bombarding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,800 people.

On Monday, Hezbollah said Israeli strikes killed three of its members, while Palestinian fighters claimed a thwarted infiltration bid.

On Tuesday, Israel said it hit Hezbollah observation posts, while Hamas's armed wing claimed rocket fire.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli position near the Lebanese village of Dhayra. Retaliatory Israeli fire wounded three people.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD concede massive defeat against NZ too
Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast
Hezbollah says 'prepared' for action against Israel when time comes
Prospect of AL-BNP talks bleak as both parties are wide apart: Experts
S Arabia puts Israel deal on ice, engages with Iran
Israel warns northern Gaza must be emptied within 24 hours
Hamas tells Gaza residents to stay home as Israel ground offensive looms
Consultant appointment likely this month


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft