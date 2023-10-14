Prospect of AL-BNP talks bleak as both parties are wide apart: Experts

The possibility of discussion between the two major political parties of the country, Awami League and BNP, has not yet been created to solve the current political crisis, according to political analysts.The difference of opinion between the two political camps widened as Khaleda Zia was not released and not allowed to go abroad for proper treatment.BNP has told the US pre-election assessment mission IRI and NDI, the think tank of the two main US political parties, Republican and Democratic, that they will not go to the elections under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.On the other hand. Awami League clearly said no dialogue is possible with BNP beyond the constitution.Experts presume, just few months before the general election, the stubborn stance of the two parties, could create an unstable environment in the country."If the twelfth national elections are like 2014 and 2018, then the post-election problems will be more acute than the pre-election problems," experts also added.Regarding this, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Daily Observer, "Khaleda Zia's physical condition is getting worse day by day due to lack of proper treatment. Despite repeated appeals by Khaleda Zia's family and BNP to the government, they are not allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.""Clearly, the government wants to establish fascism permanently in the country by pushing Khaleda Zia to death," he added.Fakhrul said, "The government does not show any respect to the demands of the people of the country regarding the election. They have already drawn a blueprint to hold another lopsided general election like in 2014 and 2018.""The Election Commission (EC) has also said that the government will announce the schedule in November before solving the country's political problems," said Fakhrul.He said, "The Awami League government has pushed the country towards uncertainty. That is why the next few months are crucial for the people of the country."BNP and other like-minded political parties will hold simultaneous rallies in Dhaka on October 18 demanding resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, elections under a non-partisan government and the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.According to BNP sources an ultimatum may be given to the government to accept one-point demand from the public gathering. If the ultimatum does not work, a march towards Dhaka programme will be announced after the Durga Puja.Regarding the electoral environment of the country, Dr MM Akash, professor of the Department of Economics in Dhaka University told this correspondent, "The current politics has reached a point of no return. The main two political parties think that if they don't win the election their existence will be obliterated. Conflicts are most likely to occur in this environment."He said, "However, BNP has very little ability to create strong protest to topple the Awami League government. On the other hand, Awami League has much more ability to impose conflict on the BNP. That is why there is a high possibility of Awami League will get a walk-over in the 12th general election."Prof Akash said, "In such elections the ruling party, its subservient and king's political parties will bag most of the parliamentary seats. Only 20 to 30 per cent voters will exercise their rights to vote, as a result elections will not be acceptable to the people of the country, including the international community.""Therefore, there is a possibility of an acute post-election violence in the country," he added.