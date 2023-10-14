Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prospect of AL-BNP talks bleak as both parties are wide apart: Experts

Published : Saturday, 14 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


The possibility of discussion between the two major political parties of the country, Awami League and BNP, has not yet been created to solve the current political crisis, according to political analysts.

The difference of opinion between the two political camps widened as Khaleda Zia was not released and not allowed to go abroad for proper treatment.  
BNP has told the US pre-election assessment mission IRI and NDI, the think tank of the two main US political parties, Republican and Democratic, that they will not go to the elections under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On the other hand. Awami League clearly said no dialogue is possible with BNP beyond the constitution.  

Experts presume, just few months before the general election, the stubborn stance of the two parties, could create an unstable environment in the country.

"If the twelfth national elections are like 2014 and 2018, then the post-election problems will be more acute than the pre-election problems," experts also added.

Regarding this, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Daily Observer, "Khaleda Zia's physical condition is getting worse day by day due to lack of proper treatment. Despite repeated appeals by Khaleda Zia's family and BNP to the government, they are not allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment."

"Clearly, the government wants to establish fascism permanently in the country by pushing Khaleda Zia to death," he added.
Fakhrul said, "The government does not show any respect to the demands of the people of the country regarding the election. They have already drawn a blueprint to hold another lopsided general election like in 2014 and 2018."

"The Election Commission (EC) has also said that the government will announce the schedule in November before solving the country's political problems," said Fakhrul.

He said, "The Awami League government has pushed the country towards uncertainty. That is why the next few months are crucial for the people of the country."

BNP and other like-minded political parties will hold simultaneous rallies in Dhaka on October 18 demanding resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, elections under a non-partisan government and the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

According to BNP sources an ultimatum may be given to the government to accept one-point demand from the public gathering. If the ultimatum does not work, a march towards Dhaka programme will be announced after the Durga Puja.

Regarding the electoral environment of the country, Dr MM Akash, professor of the Department of Economics in Dhaka University told this correspondent, "The current politics has reached a point of no return. The main two political parties think that if they don't win the election their existence will be obliterated. Conflicts are most likely to occur in this environment."

He said, "However, BNP has very little ability to create strong protest to topple the Awami League government.  On the other hand, Awami League has much more ability to impose conflict on the BNP. That is why there is a high possibility of Awami League will get a walk-over in the 12th general election."

 Prof Akash said, "In such elections the ruling party, its subservient and king's political parties will bag most of the parliamentary seats. Only 20 to 30 per cent voters will exercise their rights to vote, as a result elections will not be acceptable to the people of the country, including the international community."

 "Therefore, there is a possibility of an acute post-election violence in the country," he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD concede massive defeat against NZ too
Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast
Hezbollah says 'prepared' for action against Israel when time comes
Prospect of AL-BNP talks bleak as both parties are wide apart: Experts
S Arabia puts Israel deal on ice, engages with Iran
Israel warns northern Gaza must be emptied within 24 hours
Hamas tells Gaza residents to stay home as Israel ground offensive looms
Consultant appointment likely this month


Latest News
We need to bat carefully in first 10 overs: Shanto
Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza move
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Talks to end Hollywood actors' strike collapse
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Another injury scare for Kane Williamson
Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Moni dies
Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash
US pre-election assessment team holds talks with AL leaders
Europe suppresses freedom of expression banning rallies favoring Palestinians: Hasan
Most Read News
No metro rail services for three days
US team to visit AL office today
EU’s support for our green energy initiative
PM to open Khulna-Mongla railway line Nov 9
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold at Dhaka airport
Key factors that influence women to become entrepreneurs
Software engineer stabbed dead in city
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
BNP leader Annie lied in court about police torture: Kamal
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft